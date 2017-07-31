Speak of the Devils Podcast - ASU Media Day with Coach Graham & Co.Posted: Updated:
By Brad Denny
Fall camp is in full swing, and that means our annual Speak of the Devils Media Day spectacular.
We sit down for one-on-one conversations with 10 key Sun Devil players and coaches: CB Chase Lucas (2:29), QB Blake Barnett (8:10), LB Christian Sam (15:51), RB Kalen Ballage (22:51), offensive coordinator Billy Napier (26:09), WR John Humphrey (34:43), OG Sam Jones (41:51), Devilbacker Koron Crump (47:26), TE Jay Jay Wilson (53:09), and of course, head coach Todd Graham (58:36).
