Fundraiser at Chipotle benefited Arians Family Foundation

Posted: Updated:
People flocked to Chipotle locations around the Valley to raise money for Bruce Arians' foundation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) People flocked to Chipotle locations around the Valley to raise money for Bruce Arians' foundation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
50 percent of the purchase went to the Arians Family Foundation to help CASA. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) 50 percent of the purchase went to the Arians Family Foundation to help CASA. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
"The Valley is such a giving place, the people in the Valley are fantastic when it comes to the foundations and charities and supporting all of us," Arians said. "The Valley is such a giving place, the people in the Valley are fantastic when it comes to the foundations and charities and supporting all of us," Arians said.
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians and his wife are passionate about helping Valley foster children.

Sunday, they teamed up with Chipotle and State Forty Eight to raise money to help fund advocates for those kids.

"The kids in the system who, through no fault of their own, need help, and they need a CASA," Arians said. 

A CASA is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, and they watched over abused or neglected children. 

"We have 15,000 kids in the system, only 1,000 CASAs, so until we have a CASA for every kid, we're going to keep going," Arians said.

All you had to do was wear your State Forty Eight shirt, or just mention the cause, and 50 percent of your grub went to the Arians Family Foundation to help CASA. 

"The Valley is such a giving place, the people in the Valley are fantastic when it comes to the foundations and charities and supporting all of us," he said.

The foundation hasn't said how much money was raised from the fundraiser.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio