Fundraiser at Chipotle benefited Arians Family Foundation

"The Valley is such a giving place, the people in the Valley are fantastic when it comes to the foundations and charities and supporting all of us," Arians said.

50 percent of the purchase went to the Arians Family Foundation to help CASA. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

People flocked to Chipotle locations around the Valley to raise money for Bruce Arians' foundation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians and his wife are passionate about helping Valley foster children.

Sunday, they teamed up with Chipotle and State Forty Eight to raise money to help fund advocates for those kids.

"The kids in the system who, through no fault of their own, need help, and they need a CASA," Arians said.

A CASA is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, and they watched over abused or neglected children.

"We have 15,000 kids in the system, only 1,000 CASAs, so until we have a CASA for every kid, we're going to keep going," Arians said.

All you had to do was wear your State Forty Eight shirt, or just mention the cause, and 50 percent of your grub went to the Arians Family Foundation to help CASA.

The foundation hasn't said how much money was raised from the fundraiser.

