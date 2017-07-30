Linkin Park frontman remembered at Tempe's Club Tattoo

Some fans got Linkin Park tattoos in honor of the singer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Some lit candles while others left flowers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of fans paid their respects to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington at Club Tattoo in Tempe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of fans gathered at Club Tattoo in Tempe on Sunday night to remember the death of Chester Bennington, a singer in the band Linkin Park.

A special service started at 7 p.m and ended around 9 p.m.

Club Tattoo was offering several different tattoos at a discount in remembrance of Bennington. He helped co-found the business.

Bennington was born in Phoenix and went to high school in the Valley. He went to California and joined Linkin Park.

He took his own life on July 20.

Bennington was laid to rest in a private funeral for family and friends on Saturday.

He was 41 years old.

During Sunday's memorial, fans paid their respects and added to the memorial.

Inside the shop, fans got tattoos for their love of the singer.

