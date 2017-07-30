Arizona man accused of unlicensed contractor work arrested

A man on the Arizona Registrar of Contractors' most wanted list for allegedly collecting more than $72,000 for bathroom remodeling he didn't complete has been arrested in Florida.

U.S. Marshals Service officials say 37-year-old Robert Green was taken into custody Thursday outside a restaurant and bar in Orlando on an arrest warrant issued in Arizona's Maricopa County.

He was being held without bail Friday by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. It's unclear if Green has a lawyer yet.

A warrant was issued for Green last October after he failed to appear for a pretrial conference in a Maricopa County court.

The Gilbert man was accused of contracting without a license but telling homeowners that he was licensed.

