Goodyear announces latest plans for the new health and wellness park

Plans for adventuring and climbing areas of Wellspring Park. (Source: City of Goodyear)

Goodyear City Council gave the final approval on July 17 for the newest health and wellness park.

Wellspring Park will be built along the Interstate 10 between Dysart Road and 145th Avenue.

John Kuhn, the chief executive officer of Abrazo West, had the first idea of Wellspring Park back in 2014.

The plans focus on a creating a place to connect to the mind, spirit and body while still having some of the traditional elements such as soccer fields and playgrounds.

Some new additions that will be added to the park are fitness circuits, rope courses, zip lines, climbing walls, shaded yoga areas, gardens and meditation areas. One of the biggest goals of the park is to attract the community to a healthier lifestyle. Flowing water will also be a major feature of the park.

“The idea of this park is selfie-park,” said Charles Anderson, a landscape architect of the project, “Everywhere you go in this park is that moment where you have to take a picture of you in this park because it’s amazing.”

The 129-acre park will be built at a basin originally used to capture excess floodwater.

Wellspring Park is estimated to cost between $100 and $200 million.

