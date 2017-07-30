Arizona pump prices buck national trend

While the majority of the country is experiencing more expensive gas prices this week, fuel prices in Arizona continue to recede. Today's statewide average is $2.227 per gallon, which is a drop of 4.8 cents over last month and 5.6 cents more than this time last year.

"Arizona might not be able to buck the national trend too much longer, as demand is strong and gasoline stocks have dipped for five consecutive weeks," said Michelle Donati, communications manager for AAA Arizona.

South Carolina and California hold the lowest and highest average price for the lower 48 states at $2.007 and $2.915 per gallon, respectively.

Arizona metro prices are listed from lowest to highest in the chart below.

City Today's price Change from last week Change from last month Last year's price

Tucson $2.062 -0.6 -3.6 $1.942

Phoenix $2.158 -0.4 -7.2 $2.115

Glendale $2.159 -1.2 -6.9 $2.122

Yuma $2.162 -1.7 -5.7 $2.239

Peoria $2.162 -1.8 -6.3 $2.142

East Valley $2.171 -0.6 -5.6 $2.126

Scottsdale $2.258 -1.5 -7.6 $2.262

Prescott $2.302 -0.6 -3.7 $2.273

Flagstaff $2.508 -1.5 -2.5 $2.424

Statewide $2.227 -0.7 -4.8 $2.171

National $2.287 +1.2 +3.3 $2.148

