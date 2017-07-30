Fallen trees cause evacuations at Glendale apartment complex after monsoon storm

Saturday's monsoon storm caused the evacuation of 14 apartments at a complex in Glendale after some trees crashed into two of the buildings.

A tenant living in a second story apartment had called 911 at around 5:30 p.m. during the storm to report that a large tree had fallen into his building and that his front door was caved in.

[RELATED: Weekend monsoons: Saturday storms whip through state]

According to the property manager at Desert Gardens Apartments near 135th and Glendale Avenues, all the people in two of the buildings were given evacuation orders from Glendale Fire Department.

The property manager said they worked through to about midnight to safely evacuate all the affected residents as over six trees were downed at the complex.

The Red Cross is helping the residents of those apartments for today and for possibly the next few days while crews work to remove the downed trees from the buildings.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Monsoon 2017]

Officials say because of the weight of the 40-year-old trees, a crane will be used to balance the weight of the trees while crews chop them down before actually removing them from the buildings.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.