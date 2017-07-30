Reward offered in suspected deer poaching at Saguaro Lake

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to a conviction in the suspected poaching of a female mule deer that was shot.

The department says Maricopa County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of gunshots found the pregnant doe dead in a wash north of the Butcher Jones Recreation Area of Saguaro Lake on July 10.

Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Laura Orscheln says losing a pregnant doe that was nearly full term equates to the loss of two deer from the population.

