Reward offered in suspected deer poaching at Saguaro Lake

(Source: File/3TV/CBS 5)
The fishing pier on Saguaro Lake. (29 May 2017) [Source: AZGFD] PHOENIX (AP) -
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to a conviction in the suspected poaching of a female mule deer that was shot.
The department says Maricopa County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of gunshots found the pregnant doe dead in a wash north of the Butcher Jones Recreation Area of Saguaro Lake on July 10.
[WATCH NOW: Friendly deer approach hunters and lick their shotguns]
Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Laura Orscheln says losing a pregnant doe that was nearly full term equates to the loss of two deer from the population.
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.