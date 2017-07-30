Mesa police identify man who died after crashing into a bus

A bus and bicycle collided in Mesa on Wednesday morning near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mesa police have released the name of a bicyclist who died after an accident involving a Valley Metro bus.

Police say 46-year-old Shedrick Galloway of Mesa was hit when he veered in front of the bus around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They say Galloway was in the bike lane against the flow of traffic at the time of the accident.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the bus driver wasn't at fault and wasn't under the influence of any substances, but the investigation into the accident was continuing.

Valley Metro officials have declined comment so far and referred all questions about the accident to police.

