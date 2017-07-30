Governor Ducey declares emergency following SR 88 flooding

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency to get federal money for needed repairs to State Route 88.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say 13 miles of the highway that runs between Apache Junction and Roosevelt Lake were damaged by recent floodwaters.

Friday's declaration by Ducey seeks assistance from the Federal Highway Administration to make more than $800,000 in estimated repairs to State Route 88.

"We want to get this highway fixed as soon as possible," said Governor Ducey. "This emergency declaration enables federal assistance and makes this project a priority."

The highway had structural erosion following heavy flooding earlier this week.

ADOT crews made temporary repairs to the roadway to keep it open.

