Monsoon water damage prompts adjustments to Phoenix library

Phoenix's library system continues to make adjustments in response to recent extensive water damage to Burrton Barr Central Library.

Community Relations Manager Lee Franklin says classes, special events and other programming are being rescheduled and relocated to 16 other locations while the main library's "new books" and "best picks" items have been packed up and sent to other locations to be available for checkout.

Additionally, thousands of items from the main library that were checked out and returned to other locations are also being put back into circulation.

Meanwhile, Franklin says work to assess damages, plan repairs and estimate costs continues.

The water damage resulted from a July 15 break in a sprinkler system pipe that officials say resulted from storm damage to the building's roof.

