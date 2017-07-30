AZ Supreme Court allows sentences of ex-stockbroker's convictions to stand

The Arizona Supreme Court is letting stand the convictions and sentences of a former Arizona stockbroker in the killing of his ex-wife.

An order Friday declines to review a lower court's October ruling that upheld Steven DeMocker's convictions for first-degree murder and other crimes and his sentences to natural life in prison plus 10 years.

A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in Prescott convicted DeMocker in the 2008 death of Carolyn Kennedy.

Prosecutors said DeMocker bludgeoned Kennedy with a golf club at the Prescott-area home the two once shared, shattering her skull, and staged the home to make it look accidental.

DeMocker maintained he was innocent and he said in court that he loved his former wife and was incapable of violence against her.

