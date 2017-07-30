One person killed after vehicle hits pole in Phoenix

According to Phoenix police, Central Ave closed from Palm to Encanto due to fatal collision. Light rail travel will be affected. (Source: Phoenix Police)

One person is killed after a pickup truck hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Phoenix Police.

At around 5:30 am, Phoenix police responded to the area of Central Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Police believe the vehicle was traveling on the light rail tracks when it collided with a light pole.

The single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix police say the light rail will be unavailable for the next few hours.

The area of Central Avenue and Encanto is closed at this time.

