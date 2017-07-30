One man injured after car goes into Canyon Lake

Crews searched the water to make sure there weren't any other people in the truck. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Troopers said he lost control of the truck on a curve. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The man only had minor injuries after crashing his truck into Canyon Lake. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One man is injured after a pickup truck went into Canyon Lake Saturday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said that at around 11 p.m. troopers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into Canyon Lake.

[RAW VIDEO: Drone video of pickup truck in Canyon Lake]

DPS said the vehicle was traveling on SR 88 when the driver lost control of the truck during the curve, causing the vehicle to go down the embankment into the lake.

The driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and suffered only minor injuries, DPS said.

After extensive searching with the help of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, officials believe there were no other occupants in the truck.

Troopers are investigating the driver for impairment, which may be a factor in the crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.