5 recipes for National Cheesecake Day + 1 tasty tidbit

The restaurant the probably first comes to mind at the utterance of the word cheesecake -- The Cheesecake Factory -- is celebrating this foodie holiday with half off any slice Sunday and Monday. Plan accordingly.

There are six Arizona restaurants -- Phoenix, Scottsdale Chandler, Mesa, Peoria and Tucson.

It starts tomorrow!!! Celebrate #NationalCheesecakeDay with Any Slice, Half Price* for two days! Tag who you will be celebrating with! pic.twitter.com/YOgwDumEtI — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 29, 2017

Rum and Chocolate Cheesecake

"This vegan cheesecake tastes wonderful just as it is without any decoration," recipe poster Winnie Yeung said. "You may wish to arrange halved strawberries or other fruits around the rim and sprinkle chopped nuts in the center."

Creamsicle® Cheesecake

"This fabulous cheesecake will remind you of Mayfield® creamsicle ice cream with every bite you take!" recipe poster Twinstar said. "I love it!"

No Bake Sugar Free Cheesecake

"This recipe has no added sugar so it is great for diabetics," recipe poster Penny Lipchen says. "It is a favorite in our house. I first tried this recipe as a regular dessert and later tried it without sugar and found it to be just as good."

No Bake Cheesecake

"Very easy recipe and light texture," said recipe poster Jill M. "Great summer dessert recipe. To make 2 pies, multiply recipe by 1.5."

Nutella® Cheesecake (You had me at hello.)

"This recipe is for Nutella® lovers and chocolate lovers alike," recipe poster LauraBeatty said. "This is VERY rich, so cut into small slices."

