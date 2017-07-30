Apache Junction hit by another round of storms causing flooding

Apache Junction was hit by storms Saturday, just days after parts of the city were submerged.

City spokesman Al Bravo said officials were especially worried about flooding today because the ground remained saturated after rain pounded the area Monday.

Bravo said public works and emergency crews were watching the washes, on standby for any safety risks to residents.

One of those “problem areas” is on Tomahawk near U.S. 60 where one wash flows onto the street. Flooding in the outside lanes caused some issues.

Apache Junction officials didn’t report any major problems or emergencies.

