Goldschmidt, Greinke lead D-backs to 7-1 win over Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Saturday night.

Greinke (13-4) limited the Cardinals to one run and four hits to improve to 5-0 in his last six starts. He struck out nine and walked one.

Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer, his 22nd, and J.D. Martinez followed with a solo shot, his 21st, to give the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead in the fourth. It was the eighth time this season Arizona hit back-to-back homers.

Martinez has five home runs and 12 RBI in eight games since being acquired from Detroit on July 18.

Cardinals starter Mike Leake (7-9), who threw seven shutout innings in a win over Colorado in his last start, allowed three runs and four hits over five innings.

Ketel Marte had a two-run homer, A.J. Pollock an RBI double and Goldschmidt a sacrifice fly in the Diamondbacks' four-run eighth against reliever Kevin Siegrist.

Paul DeJong's RBI single gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Greinke then retired the next 12 batters.

ROBBIE RAY UPDATE

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray, who was struck in the head by a line drive on Friday night, was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Saturday.

"We saw Robbie today," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said before the game. "He came into the clubhouse and he looked really good. Obviously the wound was repaired with a couple staples in his head. He just said he felt a little bit sore. So everything is trending towards a very positive outcome and we're very thankful for that."

Lovullo said Ray had symptoms of a concussion, but the pitcher's cognitive testing and balance were good and he is expected remain with the team for the remainder of the road trip.

ATTENDANCE RECORD

The announced attendance on Saturday was 48,052, which is the largest crowd in Busch Stadium III history.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: With Ray going on the DL, Arizona recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved..