Pima Co. Sheriff warns drivers about flash flood dangers

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has a warning for drivers about the dangers of flash floods.

PCSO is advising advise everyone thinking of heading to the Redington area, specifically Tanque Verde Falls, to use caution and avoid the area if at all possible.

The rain from Friday's storms has caused water levels in the Tanque Verde Falls area to be up to three times the level they were last Sunday, when the Search and Rescue Unit rescued 17 people from the area.

More storms are expected throughout the weekend, and that will bring even more water and an increased risk of flash flooding to the area.

Sabino Canyon is also at an increased risk to flash flooding. Please use caution if you are planning on heading there as well.



