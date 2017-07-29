Christmas in July! Toy & back-to-school drive underway in Mayer

Residents of Mayer are coming together to take care of one another. The area wasn't only evacuated for the Goodwin Fire, but also for the flooding that followed. 

Rushing waters forced evacuations in Mayer 10 days ago. Many people in the Chimney Ranch Trailer Park had to be rescued by Yavapai County sheriff's deputies. 

This area was more vulnerable to monsoon flooding after the Goodwin Fire scorched the ground and vegetation last month. The fast-moving water carried with it debris, ash and silt. 

According to the Department of Education, 88 percent of kids in the Mayer elementary school qualify for free or reduced lunch. Eighty to 84 percent of high schoolers do, as well.

The Family Dollar in Mayer is holding a "Christmas In July" toy drive to help. They're collecting toys, new clothing, shoes and back-to-school supplies.

If you would like to help, bring your donation to 0062 South HWY 69, Mayer.

