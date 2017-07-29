Weekend monsoons: Saturday storms whip through state

Trees down in Surprise (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Weekend monsoon storms soaked the Valley Saturday evening, bringing heavy rains, high winds and a BIG temperature drop.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a flood advisory in the west Valley.

And at 6:15 a Dust Storm Warning was issued until 7 p.m. for southern Maricopa County and Pinal County.

Rainstorms hit many communities hard, and lots of folks saw lightning and powerful winds. We found some trees and power lines knocked down in the high winds in the west Valley.

Lots of folks, like our own Preston Phillips, got to see an amazing lightning show.

Mother Nature wasn't messing around and she toppled huge trees and tangled many power lines.

Power was reportedly knocked out to more than 1,500 customers at one point. We saw crews working diligently to restore power to all the customers.

The rain then headed toward Apache Junction which started to see some flooded roads around 7 p.m.

But here's the good news: Mother Nature gave us a break in temperature!

The storms and wind brought the Phoenix temperature down from 103 degrees to 87 degrees.

