Baby boy found dead in hot car; 2nd hot car death in two days

For the second day in a row, a baby boy has been found dead in a hot car.

The 1-year-old has been identified as Jasiah Riggins.

On Saturday afternoon, Phoenix firefighters were called to the Free Church of God parking lot 28th Street and Broadway Road for a report of an infant left in a hot car.

According to Phoenix police, the child was first left in the hot car at another location on Gilbert Road just north of Main Street, not the Phoenix church parking lot.

Police say Jasiah was discovered dead only after his father drove round trip, twice, between the apartment complex and the church to drop off the mother and a sibling.

Initial reports are that the child was in the vehicle about two hours.

Phoenix police said there was no evidence of foul play and it appears to be an accident.

No arrests have been made.

Police say this is a tragedy that could have been avoided.

"Unfortunately, we hear this, that parents forgot their baby in the vehicle," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department. "Yesterday, we had another incident like this. We just ask that you take some time. Again, look inside your vehicle before you put it in drive and before you go anywhere, so you can avoid these tragedies."

A crisis response team in responding to assist the family.

Infant died in hot car on Friday

Tragically, this is the second deadly hot car incident in just two days.

On Friday, a 7-month-old boy died after being left in a hot car in north Phoenix.

That baby has been identified as Zane Endress.

The car was parked in a residential neighborhood near 44th Street and Greenway.

Phoenix police said he was in the care of his grandparents at the time. No arrests have been made. Police believe the family may have been returning from work, parked their car, and possibly forgot the baby was still inside.

It would be several hours before a family member discovered the boy and called 911.

