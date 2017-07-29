One man killed, another injured after shooting in Phoenix; gunman at large

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting near 60th Drive and Thomas Road.
According to Phoenix fire officials, a 22-year-old male is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Another male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect took off from the area and remains on the loose.
There's no word on the circumstances of the shooting.
