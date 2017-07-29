One man killed, another injured after shooting in Phoenix; gunman at large

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting near 60th Drive and Thomas Road.

According to Phoenix fire officials, a 22-year-old male is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Another male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect took off from the area and remains on the loose.

There's no word on the circumstances of the shooting.

One man dead. Another man in critical condition. Suspect on the run. Yellow crime tape surrounds mini market near 59th Ave & Thomas pic.twitter.com/sIEg6ICv5N — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) July 29, 2017

#BREAKING Phoenix police investigating shooting at 60th Dr. & Thomas pic.twitter.com/ZJK0q1q0nD — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) July 29, 2017

