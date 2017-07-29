They are pretty, colorful and make for great photographs when you can catch one.

But is there really a pot of gold at the end of them? You guessed it: we are going to talk about rainbows in this week’s weather blog.

Some people would say I live in the land of rainbows and unicorns because of my bubbly, smiling and unique personality…or because I don’t live in the “land of reality” sometimes. Both statements could be true. But here’s how I see rainbows. They are the sparkle after the storm. The ray of colorful light after the rain. Each is unique and never the same and sometimes, like shoes, they come in pairs.

The dictionary defines a rainbow as an arch of colors formed in the sky determined under the right circumstances, caused by the refraction and dispersion of the sun's light by rain. It also says that rainbows can be defined as colors on a spectrum produced by dispersion of light.

Here's something interesting I found in my readings about rainbows. They are not objects; therefore, you physically cannot approach them. Some scientists refer to them as an optical illusion. Also, how one person observes them can be completely different from the way another person observes them.

The colors in a rainbow are as follows: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. You can have double rainbow, twinning rainbows, full circle rainbows, supernumerary rainbows, and the list goes on and on. The variations in conditions create the various types of rainbows. And they aren’t just made of light and water droplets. Those droplets can contain other materials, such as salt, which can create a material rainbow.

Rainbows have been studied by scholars, scientist and philosophers for thousands of years.

The number one place in the world to see Rainbows is Kauai, Hawaii. That area sees so many rainbows and double rainbows per day that they call themselves the “Rainbow State”.

