U.S. Marshals arrest three suspects in connection to Mesa homicide

Mugshots left to right, Clark Lee Wylie, Tiffany Van Nest and Jesus Alonso Gomez (Source: El Paso Police Department)

U.S. Marshals arrested three suspects in El Paso, Texas in connection to a Mesa homicide that occurred in May.

According to Sgt. Diana Williams of Mesa PD, the three suspects were arrested on Friday by the U.S. Marshals' Lone Star Fugitive Task Force supported by the El Paso PD's Gang Unit.

The suspects were identified as the following:

Clark Lee Wylie, 22

Jesus Alonso Gomez, 24

Tiffany Van Nest, 17

The murder occurred on May 19 near Stapley Drive just north of the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway. Officers responded to an assault and found the body of the 19-year-old victim, Cristian Camarena. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Officials say that all three suspects are being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility on the charge of Fugitive From Justice with no bond issued.

Williams said the suspects are awaiting extradition to Arizona.

