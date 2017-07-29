Mesa police searching for suspect who hit a police car

Mesa police are currently searching for a suspect who they say rammed his car into a police car and then fled on foot near 25th Street and University Drive.

According to Mesa PD the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area to try to locate the suspect. Mesa PD said it is still an active scene and to avoid the area.

