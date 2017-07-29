No A/C for a month? Glendale tenants fed up

Tenants in one Glendale apartment complex are fed up with management after they say they've been living without working air conditioning for at least a month. Some claim it has been as hot as 90 degrees inside their units at Glendale Manor Apartments near 67th Ave and Glendale.

The heat has been so unbearable, one tenant has debated sleeping on his outdoor porch or in his car because it felt cooler. Others have tried to stay with friends. Some want to move out, but can't because they're locked into a lease or can't afford to leave.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme heat]

It's estimated at least 100 people from the elderly to children to the disabled and sick are impacted.

Rosemary Wiley is fighting congestive heart failure and lung disease. She says she's afraid of not waking up and suffering a heat-related illness because of overheating.

[RELATED: Apartment residents battling heat with no air conditioning]

New mom Ieshia Guine said the temperature inside her two-bedroom apartment is so hot, her 15-month-old son has to stay at his grandma's house to avoid getting sick. Her two fans and a window cooler aren't enough. She said her main vents have not blown any air for several weeks.

According to a notice left on their doors Friday, there are problems with the main cooling units on five apartment buildings and they are working to fix it.

It's a promise that not all tenants are confident will happen. They also want to know why it has taken a month for management to offer any relief.

"I feel dehumanized, can't even explain the anger," said one tenant.

Pamela Bridge, a lawyer with Community Legal Services said it's one of the worst housing cases she's seen in her 20-year career.

"It's heartbreaking," said Bridge.

This week, Bridge sent a letter to Glendale Manor's management and attorney threatening to file a lawsuit if they don't act swiftly to fix the problem or find a temporary solution.

[READ MORE: Heat wave rental rights]

Once she got involved, management offered its tenants a free stay at a Super 8 located 8 miles away until July 30, a $50 per day rent credit if they choose to sleep in the heat in their units or $50 per reimbursement if they stay at a hotel of their choice.

It's a step forward, but residents still have more questions than answers.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, their A/C was still not working.

3TV/CBS reached out to Glendale Manor management and the property's lawyer for comment, but have yet to hear a response.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.