2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

A man and a woman suffered serious injuries after a shooting at a party Friday night in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, at around 9:30 p.m. witnesses reported that a suspect drove up to the party near 16th Street and Broadway Road and began to shoot at the victims.

A man and a woman were shot, the woman's injuries are considered life-threatening and the man's injuries are less serious.

Phoenix PD said the male victim drove himself away from the scene and was stopped by officers. He was then transported to a local hospital.

Phoenix police said there is no viable suspect description and the investigation is ongoing.

