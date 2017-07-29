MCSO: Suspect shot in deputy-involved shooting; no deputies hurt

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Peoria Friday night.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO said just before 10 p.m. deputies were working an open investigation that ended in a parking lot near 91st and Peoria avenues.

Enriquez said a deputy was involved in a shooting during that investigation. A male suspect was taken to a local hospital after being shot but is in stable condition.

No deputies were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

MCSO is working a deputy involved shooting at 91st Ave and Peoria. Suspect shot no deputies injured pic.twitter.com/3GozymKJyH — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 29, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.