MCSO: Suspect shot in deputy-involved shooting; no deputies hurt

PHOENIX
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Peoria Friday night.
Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO said just before 10 p.m. deputies were working an open investigation that ended in a parking lot near 91st and Peoria avenues.
Enriquez said a deputy was involved in a shooting during that investigation. A male suspect was taken to a local hospital after being shot but is in stable condition.
No deputies were injured. The investigation is ongoing.
