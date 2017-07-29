ASU researchers help veterans heal through arts and crafts

You may think of completing a puzzle or painting by numbers as ways to pass the time. But with the help of researchers from Arizona State University, arts and crafts are helping rehabilitate veterans.

ASU's School of Community Resources & Development is helping Valley veterans like 61-year-old Mike Worra feel like themselves again. 

"I cant walk anymore and I can't move my left arm. I don't have any balance anymore so I can't even stand up," Worra said. Two years ago, the Air Force veteran had a stroke.

"It wasn't a stroke of luck or a stuck of good fortune, it was a stroke of misery," he said.

Now, thanks to donated craft kits from the non-profit group Help Heal Veterans, and the Foundation for Senior Living, Worra is piecing together his new normal. Help Heal Veterans will take what they learn from ASU and expand this to other universities across the country.

"Having to focus on something, and you can see little steps off progress," he said.

"I aim to show them I care about you and I'm here to help you grow and you're helping me grow,' said ASU senior Dana Smith.

Nothing Smith does, like sitting on Worra's left side, is by accident.  

"Showing them they can still do things and their life isn't completely over," she said. "Working with what they like to do and having fun rather than focusing on medicine and your illness."

Piece by piece, Smith is helping Worra with his concentration and his confidence.

"It gives you a little more confidence, and confidence is a good thing," Worra said. 

