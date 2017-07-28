John Brown to miss a week with quad injury

John Brown was looking like his old self. The Cardinals receiver was all smiles this week in the locker room, doing an interview alongside fellow receiver, Jaron Brown.

Both are coming off health issues in 2016. Jaron Brown is recovering from a torn ACL. John Brown didn't feel like himself all season and found out at end he had a cyst on his spine. The cyst was removed and John Brown said he could tell the difference immediately. Now, Brown is dealing with another set back. Brown won't practice for the next week after suffering a quadriceps injury in practice on Thursday.

"He pulled up on the ball in the end zone," said Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians. "He thought it was a cramp."

John Brown has also battled sickle cell trait and initially thought it was causing his fatigue in 2016. A concussion suffered in training camp also slowed Brown's start the 2016 season. Carson Palmer said on Thursday that Brown was the "X-factor" to the Cardinals offense. After 100 catches his first two seasons, he only caught 73 passes and two touchdowns last season.

John Brown might also miss the Hall of Fame game against the Dallas Cowboys next Thursday. The 4th year receiver has plenty of time to get ready for the season opener on September 10.

