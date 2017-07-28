Mom of firefighter killed in strip club assault pushes for change

The mother of a Daisy Mountain firefighter who died after an alleged assault by a bouncer at a Phoenix strip club is now seeking justice for her beloved son.

"Luke's irreplaceable. There is no way to replace Luke."

Barbara Jones is also pushing for change.

It's been just over six months since off-duty firefighter Luke Jones died after allegedly being assaulted by a bouncer at a strip club.

The deadly assault took place in the early morning hours of January 21, 2017, at Centerfolds Cabaret.

"It has devastated us," said Jones.

Right now, bouncers are not required to have training in the state of Arizona.

But Jones' family wants to change that and make sure nothing like this happens to anyone else.

That's why they're launching a petition to create "Luke's Law."

The proposed legislation would help prevent future unnecessary violence on behalf of bouncers and to ease the burden on first responders. Jones' widow Heather announced the online petition drive Thursday.

It's an idea Jones' still-grieving mom wholeheartedly supports.

"Security guards are trained and licensed and background checked. I'd like to see that for bouncers too," said Jones. "It may not prevent everything but it will help immensely," she said.

