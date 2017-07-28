Department of Defense gives military gear to fake police

Department of Defense gives military gear to fake policePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
An Olympic runner who was training in Scottsdale was found at the bottom of a community swimming pool at a condo complex Monday morning.More >
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
Baby dies after mom ‘running late for work’ leaves child in car for 9 hours: Officials
Officials: Mom of baby found dead in car was running late for work
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Minimum custody inmate escapes road crew Monday
Minimum custody inmate escapes road crew Monday
Authorities with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections are looking for a minimum custody inmate that escaped custody from an off site work crew Monday.More >
Authorities with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections are looking for a minimum custody inmate that escaped custody from an off site work crew Monday.More >
Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving
Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Resourceful dog spotted carrying entire bag of dog food after Hurricane Harvey
Resourceful dog spotted carrying entire bag of dog food after Hurricane Harvey
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >
Man identified following deadly crash on westbound Loop 101
Man identified following deadly crash on westbound Loop 101
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety.More >
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety.More >
1 dead after single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye
1 dead after single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Don’t think hurricanes impact Arizona? Think again
Don’t think hurricanes impact Arizona? Think again
Usually, remnant moisture from decaying hurricanes stream into Arizona. This plume will enhance monsoon moisture and trigger thunderstorms capable of catastrophic flooding.More >
Usually, remnant moisture from decaying hurricanes stream into Arizona. This plume will enhance monsoon moisture and trigger thunderstorms capable of catastrophic flooding.More >
Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.
Click to learn more about Morgan .
Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.
Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.
Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Already-pardoned ex-sheriff Arpaio asks judge to undo conviction
Already-pardoned ex-sheriff Arpaio asks judge to undo conviction
Now that he's received a presidential pardon, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is lashing out at the federal judge who found him guilty of a crime as biased.More >
Now that he's received a presidential pardon, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is lashing out at the federal judge who found him guilty of a crime as biased.More >
St. Mary's Food Bank sends supplies to Texas for hurricane victims
St. Mary's Food Bank sends supplies to Texas for hurricane victims
St. Mary's Food Bank is doing what it can to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >
St. Mary's Food Bank is doing what it can to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.More >
Independent review ordered for police's response to protest
Independent review ordered for police's response to protest
Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher will move forward with plans to hire an outside consulting firm to conduct an independent review of the police response to protests outside President Donald Trump’s rally last week in downtown Phoenix.More >
Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher will move forward with plans to hire an outside consulting firm to conduct an independent review of the police response to protests outside President Donald Trump’s rally last week in downtown Phoenix.More >
Trump defends decision to pardon Joe Arpaio
Trump defends decision to pardon Joe Arpaio
President Donald Trump is defending his decision to pardon Joe Arpaio, calling the former Arizona sheriff a "patriot" who loves his country.More >
President Donald Trump is defending his decision to pardon Joe Arpaio, calling the former Arizona sheriff a "patriot" who loves his country.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon. (August 27, 2017)More >
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Olympic runner found dead in Scottsdale condo complex swimming pool
Police are investigating a drowning at a Scottsdale condo complex. The body of an adult man was discovered in the swimming pool Monday morning. (Mondy, Aug. 28, 2017)More >
Police are investigating a drowning at a Scottsdale condo complex. The body of an adult man was discovered in the swimming pool Monday morning. Full story @ https://goo.gl/jfTH72. (Mondy, Aug. 28, 2017)More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. (Sunday, August 27, 2017)More >
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after westbound Loop 101 collision
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after westbound Loop 101 collision
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety. Story: http://bit.ly/2xFJcUl.More >
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety. Story: http://bit.ly/2xFJcUl.More >
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Chandler
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Chandler
Two people died and one person was seriously injured after a shooting Saturday night in Chandler, police said. Full story @ https://goo.gl/KCLMCA. (Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017)More >
Two people died and one person was seriously injured after a shooting Saturday night in Chandler, police said. Full story @ https://goo.gl/KCLMCA. (Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017)More >
Second accident occurs near fatal crash on I-10 near Buckeye
Second accident occurs near fatal crash on I-10 near Buckeye
A second accident occured near the fatal crash on I-10 in Buckeye causing big delays on both sides of traffic.More >
A second accident occured near the fatal crash on I-10 in Buckeye causing big delays on both sides of traffic.More >