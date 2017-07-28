Department of Defense gives military gear to fake police

A federal program meant to give military surplus equipment to local, state and federal police agencies is under fire after getting caught in a federal sting operation.

Specifically, undercover investigators from the Government Accountability Office created a fake law enforcement agency and were able to get access to more the $1 million in "controlled" equipment.

According to a GAO report released this week, investigators ordered night vision goggles, simulated rifles and simulated pipe bombs.

The report took issue with the fact that the Department of Defense office in charge of this program did not do sufficient background checks on the investigators to discover that the agency they claimed to work for was fake.

You can find a link to the report here.

President Donald Trump has vowed to make it easier for law enforcement agencies to get the surplus equipment. This week, the House Armed Services subcommittee began looking at the report.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.