7-month-old boy dies after being left in a hot car in northeast Phoenix

A 7-month-old boy left in a hot car in northeast Phoenix has died. The baby has been identified as Zane Endress.

Phoenix police said he was in the care of his grandparents at the time. No arrests have been made.

The car was parked in a residential neighborhood near 44th Street and Greenway.

Police believe the family may have been returning from work, parked their car, and possibly forgot the baby was still inside.

It would be several hours before a family member discovered the boy and called 911.

That was around 4 p.m. Just a half hour earlier, a neighbor says he was in that family's back yard to clean their pool.

"The owner of the house came out and waved to me and acted like nothing was wrong," said neighbor Mark Peterson.

He said it's chilling to think about what would happen next. “It is if I thought I walked by a car that had a dead baby in it yet."

When firefighters found the 7-month-old boy it was already too late.

“I never let my kid out of my sight. It’s my life,” said neighbor Steve Ohlemann, who has a child the same age.

“Honestly I wouldn't know how I'd deal with it emotionally if it did happen," said Ohlemann.

Phoenix police are now conducting a full investigation.

"Early indications are that the baby was there and family members did not know that the baby was left in the vehicle," said Fortune.

It's not clear how long he had been in the car, but it was believed to be "many hours," according to fire officials.

"We talk about this type of incident, unfortunately, too much, and I think the message should be just that you check your vehicle consistently," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. "Make sure anybody who enters that car, for whatever reason, just takes the time to actually look and examine the vehicle to make sure that there isn't a child or pet."

The day’s high temperature was 101 degrees. The child is the first in Arizona this year to die after being left in a hot car.

