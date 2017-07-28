Chandler North 12-U All-Stars are heading to California!

The Chandler North 12-U All-Stars are packing their bags and heading to California! The squad will play in the Little League West Regional Tournament after knocking off gritty Prescott 9-0 in the state finals at Mesa's Fiesta Field. The squad improves to 11-0 since forming in June. The kids and Coach Perry Galovich are excited about the win and the opportunity to represent Arizona.

Pitcher Josh Tiedemann led the way. He was sensational allowing no runs on two hits with eleven strikeouts. Chandler North hit three homers in the win, two by slugger Rock Cholowosky. Getting back to practice as soon as possible, the team is anxious to represent Arizona in the Little League West Regional Tournament in San Bernardino. The squad opens against Hawaii, Sunday, August 6th at 9:00 am.

Chandler North has a proud tradition of pots-season baseball, making the Little League World Series in 2003 and 2007. Dodgers' star Cody Bellinger played on Chandler North's 2007 Little League World Series team. The squad advances to the regional tournament for the second year in a row. The team knows it will have to play its best when it squares off against the region's best in California. If so, the youngsters will have a chance to make the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the first time since 2007.

