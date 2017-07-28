Snowbowl's new plans for the upcoming ski season

Arizona Snowbowl is unveiling plans for a new restaurant, a "ski beach," and a pedestrian bridge for the 2017-2018 ski season.

The new restaurant will include 300 indoor seats and a patio area with a fire pit.

Guests will also have access to a ski-in-ski-out opening in the restaurant located at the bottom of the Sunset Chairlift and the Grand Canyon Express six-person lift.

New slopeside bathrooms will also be added.

"The team at Snowbowl has known we needed additional dining options in addition to our Hart Prairie Lodge, especially during peak times," stated J.R. Murray, general manager at Arizona Snowbowl.

"Our goal was to add a new restaurant sooner than later in order to meet the needs and desires of our customers. We'll continue to develop a permanent solution to provide outstanding food and beverage options for our guests."

The new pedestrian bridge which connects the Hart Prairie Lodge with the Grand Canyon Express and Sunset chairlifts.

This addition will eliminate the current crosswalk.

"The new bridge will allow skiers to get to the slopes quicker by eliminating the need for cars to stop for pedestrians, and allow pedestrians to walk with ease to the slopes," said Murray. "The new beach area will be perfect for enjoying après ski with family and friends."

These improvements are part of a $15 million capital improvement program for the 2017-2018 season across five mountains: Arizona Snowbowl, Purgatory Resort, Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort, Pajarito Mountain, Hesperus Ski Area and Purgatory Snowcat Adventures.

The ski resort also announced earlier this summer that a new quad chairlift will replace the existing Hart Prairie Riblet chairlift originally installed in 1981.

The new Hart Prairie quad has an uplift capacity of 1,800 people per hour.

The length of the new lift is 2,533 feet with a vertical of 518 feet.

The new quad will also feature the Arizona's first loading conveyor to make loading easier.

Snowbowl is currently open daily for summer operations with scenic chairlift rides of views of the Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona.

The resort is also open for extended hours on Fridays for the Sunset Music Series, featuring live music on the deck and special taco dinners.

For more information on the scenic chairlift and special events, visit www.arizonasnowbowl.com

