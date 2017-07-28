Nurse with invalid ID accused of stealing narcotics

Police say a woman dressed in nurse's scrubs stole narcotic drugs from the Banner Estrella Hospital with an invalid identification card.

Raquel Sotelo was arrested for impersonating a registered nurse at the Estrella hospital and stealing drugs from a secure medical room.

Officials say that Sotelo is not actually a fake nurse.

According to the Arizona State Board of Nursing, Sotelo has a registered license, however, the card that she was using to get into the hospital was invalid, according to court documents.

Documents say that she used two small silver wrenches to force open a locked container in a medical room.

Sotelo reportedly stole two partially used 2 mL vials of fentanyl from the container. Fentanyl is an opioid 100 times stronger than morphine.

She then left the facility with the vials and burglary tools before being contacted by police.

Court documents say that Sotelo admitted to using scrubs to gain access to the hospital to steal narcotic drugs.

