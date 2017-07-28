14-year-old seriously hurt in mountain bike accident near Anthem

According to MCSO, the teen suffered a leg injury and severe head trauma.He was airlifted to PCH. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5, MCSO)

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a bicycle accident at the Daisy Mountain trail Friday morning.

This incident took place near the town of Anthem.

According to MCSO, the teen suffered a leg injury and severe head trauma.

The victim was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

