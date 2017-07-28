14-year-old seriously hurt in mountain bike accident near Anthem

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a bicycle accident at the Daisy Mountain trail Friday morning.
This incident took place near the town of Anthem.
According to MCSO, the teen suffered a leg injury and severe head trauma.
The victim was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
