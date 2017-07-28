Freeway improvement projects will require some closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (July 28-31), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed at 59th Avenue in west Phoenix for bridge construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 28-31)]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 31) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues also closed. DETOUR : Eastbound I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Northbound and eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) is alternate route to north Phoenix and East Valley destinations.

Southbound Interstate 17 ramp to westbound I-10 and the northbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 at the "Stack" interchange closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 31) for pavement-marking installation. DETOUR : Please consider alternate routes, including exiting I-17 in advance of ramp closures and using local streets to access I-10. Watch for highway workers and equipment.

Northbound Interstate 17 closed overnight between McDowell and Indian School roads from 11:59 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday (July 30) for bridge fence work. DETOUR: Traffic can use the northbound frontage road or 19th Avenue and re-enter the freeway at Indian School Road.

Eastbound I-10 to close west of downtown Phoenix this weekend | Crews setting steel beam above I-10 as part of South Mountain Freeway

Motorists traveling toward downtown Phoenix from the West Valley this weekend should allow extra travel time or plan ahead to avoid a closure of eastbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) at 59th Avenue due to construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday, July 28, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 31. The closure will ensure a large crane can safely place a 90-foot-long steel falsework beam above I-10 to support a future flyover bridge.

During the weekend closure, eastbound I-10 traffic will be able to exit the freeway at the 59th Avenue off-ramp and re-enter at the 59th Avenue on-ramp, but delays are anticipated.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 67th and 75th avenues will be closed as well to help reduce traffic backups. Northbound 59th Avenue at the I-10/59th Avenue interchange will be narrowed to one lane as part of the closure.

The steel beam that will be placed will temporarily support the concrete structure, also known as a straddle bent, for the future westbound I-10 connection to the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

The straddle bent, which is one of seven on the project, is a large horizontal concrete pier cap supported by vertical columns. Those columns are spaced far enough apart to allow room for the I-10 lanes traveling beneath the straddle bent, which is commonly used on flyover bridge structures throughout the Valley.

The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open by late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

