$3.7 million project to reduce wrong-way drivers could go to Mesa company

ADOT is announcing the winner of a $3.7 million grant project to reduce the risk of wrong-way crashes on Arizona highways.

The announcement will be made at the ADOT Administration building at 9 a.m. today. The company to get the bid could be Contractors West out of Mesa, Arizona.

Contractors West is the apparent low and responsible bidder. The State Transportation Board is expected to take action on the issue later this morning before it's official.

The company will be charged with reducing the risk of wrong-way drivers on our roads. This comes after nine deaths in wrong way crashes on Arizona highways so far this year.

Governor Doug Ducey called for state agencies to combat the deadly issue. The State Transportation board approved a $3.7 million plan to install thermal camera technology on our highways.

The system will detect, locate and track a wrong-way driver on our roads. It will light up wrong-way signs on ramp lights and send digital detection alert messages to DPS, dispatch and traffic command.

Message boards will also warn drivers on the highway. This system is the first of its kind in the nation. Once the company is announced, it goes right to work.

Installation starts early next month.

. @ArizonaDOT showing #azfamily the new cameras that will be installed along the I17 from I10-Loop 101 pic.twitter.com/81hNqs6mzE — Juan Magana (@PhxJuanMagana) July 28, 2017

