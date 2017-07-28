Arrested man identified in Scottsdale baseball bat attack

Scottsdale Police Department have identified the man who was arrested Friday following an assault as 39-year-old Brian Holm.

According to Scottsdale police, officers responded to a reported assault at Indian School Road and Marshall Way after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say Holm assaulted the victim and then barricaded himself in a building.

The building is currently under renovation.

According to Scottsdale police, Holm refused to obey commands to leave the structure.

SWAT units also responded to the scene and Holm was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man's name has not been released at this time.

