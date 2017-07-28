2 victims ID'd in multi-vehicle crash on northbound US 93 near Wickenburg

2 victims ID'd in multi-vehicle crash on northbound US 93 near WickenburgPosted: Updated:
Two people were killed following a crash on northbound U.S. 93, south of S.R. 71 at milepost 176. (Source: Department of Public Safety)
DPS said a four-door passenger car was traveling northbound on U.S. 93 and for an unknown reason crossed the center-line, striking a southbound semi-truck head on. (Source: DPS)
The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries and the two occupants of the passenger car died from their injuries, DPS said. (Source: DPS)
