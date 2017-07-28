2 victims ID'd in multi-vehicle crash on northbound US 93 near Wickenburg

Two people were killed following a crash on northbound U.S. 93, south of S.R. 71 at milepost 176. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two victims have been identified in Friday's deadly crash on northbound U.S. 93, south of S.R. 71 at milepost 176, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS has identified the vicitms as Alexander Lafrate, 23, of Chandler and Shirley Denning, 36.

This collision was near the town of Wickenburg.

DPS said a four-door passenger car was traveling northbound on U.S. 93 and for an unknown reason crossed the center-line, striking a southbound semi-truck head on.

Both vehicles left the roadway.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries and the Lafrate and Denning died from their injuries, DPS said.

Northbound traffic was closed but has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

