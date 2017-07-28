Eastbound I-10 reopens at SR 51 mini-stack following police activity

By Stephanie Guzman, Content Producer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Arizona DOT officials say that I-10 eastbound has reopened at the SR 51 Mini-Stack due to police activity in the area.

Other eastbound I-10 ramps are set to reopen in the area.

According to ADOT, there are delays on I-10 eastbound from the closure. 

