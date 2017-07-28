PD: 22-year-old arrested after posting ex-girlfriend's nude photos as revenge

A 22-year-old man was arrested after allegedly posting several nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend to various social media websites. (Source: MCSO)

A 22-year-old man was arrested after allegedly posting several nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend to various social media websites, according to Mesa police.

Daniel Kolden is being charged with one count of unlawful distribution of images and one count of taking the identity of another after creating fake accounts of his ex-girlfriend and posting the nude pictures of her.

Police said the ex-girlfriend notified officers of someone creating several fraudulent accounts on various social media websites including Facebook and Instagram, using her name and posting numerous nude photographs of the victim.

The victim's friends and family were tagged in the nude pictures by the fraudulent accounts.

The ex-girlfriend told officers that the only person who had access to these nude photographs was her ex-boyfriend, Kolden.

When police spoke with Kolden on June 10, he denied being involved.

A warrant was then served on Instagram for the fake accounts of the victim as well as the legitimate accounts of Kolden, police said.

Once the records were received, they showed that Kolden's accounts and the fake accounts were accessed with the same IP address. Plus, several dates and times showed that when Kolden accessed his account and photographs were posted, the same IP address accessed the fake accounts and posted nude pictures, according to police.

On July 21, Kolden was interviewed again and admitted to creating the fake social media accounts and posting the nude photographs because he was upset with his ex-girlfriend for cheating on him.

