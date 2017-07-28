Woman transported to hospital after car hits fence in Phoenix

A female driver was taken to the hospital after her car hit a fence in Phoenix early Friday morning.

According to Phoenix police, a woman was driving at a high-rate of speed when she exited westbound Interstate 10 at 75th Avenue.

Police say the woman kept on driving without stopping when she hit a fence. That fence prevented her from going into a canal.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The area was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

Police say that impairment is suspected.

The crash is under investigation.

