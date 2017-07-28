Silent Witness looking for armed robbery suspect in Sun City

Police are looking for a man who is wanted for several armed robberies in the Sun City and Sun City West areas.

Since June 10, the suspect has committed armed robberies at six grocery stores and pharmacies, according to Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with Silent Witness.

In the robberies, the suspect showed up with a handgun, ordered the clerk to open the register and flees after the clerk complies.

Rothschild said the suspect is making efforts to conceal his identity. He added that the fact that he was covered up during the month of June in Arizona.

The suspect is being described as a Black male, between 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet with a thin build.

At this time, police do not have a vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Thin build despite bulky clothing in the summer. 480-WITNESS 480-TESTIGO https://t.co/gwBFVH6LOj pic.twitter.com/5ffeOIQfmv — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) July 28, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.