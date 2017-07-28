Martinez's grand slam lifts Diamondbacks past Cardinals 4-0

Martinez's grand slam lifts Diamondbacks past Cardinals 4-0Posted: Updated:
Officers kill man with no active warrants at wrong house
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >
FBI: Man says he killed wife on cruise over her laughing
A Utah man killed his wife aboard an Alaska cruise and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she would not stop laughing at him.More >
Valley reality TV star says she was duped for $175,000
Valley reality TV star says she handed over $175,000 to remodel her home but in the end, she said the job was botched and her home was left unsafe.More >
Records: Child's body decomposing on arrival at hospital
The body of a 6-month-old western Michigan boy had already started to decompose by the time his mother took him to a hospital after she had basically ignored him for two days in her sweltering home with no air conditioning, according to court records.More >
Thrill ride was OK'd hours before deadly state fair accident
Thrill ride was OK'd hours before deadly state fair accident
The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.More >
Old Pyrex merchandise may be worth thousands
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
The Latest: Health care amendment defeated in Senate vote
The Latest: Health care amendment defeated in Senate vote
The country's biggest organization of health plans is opposing the Senate Republicans' latest approach to scrapping the Obama health care law.More >
9-year-old faces larceny charges after Alexa records voice
Police in Massachusetts say a 9-year-old boy is facing breaking and entering and larceny charges after a neighbor recognized his voice from a recording made on her voice-activated smart device.More >
Strange insect bite turns Chandler man into medical mystery
Thomas Jay said he was taking out the trash when it happened – some kind of bug he had never seen before either bit or stung him. It has turned him into something of a medical mystery.More >
Bizarre video of turkeys circling dead cat goes viral
A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.More >
Licensed contractor speaks about work done by unlicensed contractor
Perry Simpson, a licensed contractor, speaks about the work done on the house of reality TV star Kira Girard. It was done by Tom Greenwald.More >
Officers kill man with no active warrants at wrong house
Officers kill man with no active warrants at wrong house
Video: Officers scold off-duty cop accused in trash can confrontation
A newly released body camera video shows Gilbert police officers scolding an off-duty Valley cop accused of ramming a vehicle with a garbage can. (July 27, 2017)More >
A painful bug bite is a medical mystery
A painful bug bite is a medical mystery
A Chandler man received a painful bug bite but doctors are having trouble figuring out what bit him.More >
Officer's widow thanks community for support
Officer's widow thanks community for support
It's been 10 years since a helicopter crash took the lives of four journalists and a shooting left an officers dead. Now the officer's widow speaks about how the tragedy has brought the families together. (Thursday, July 27, 2017)More >
1 dead, another critical after rollover on Phoenix frontage road
1 dead, another critical after rollover on Phoenix frontage road
One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a rollover collision on an Interstate 17 frontage road in Phoenix early Thursday morning.More >
One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a rollover collision on an Interstate 17 frontage road in Phoenix early Thursday morning.More >