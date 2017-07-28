Roof collapses from first-alarm house fire; homeowners on vacation

Several fire crews responded to the fire as it quickly spread throughout the attic and home. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A young couple can count themselves lucky after their house caught fire overnight, causing their roof to collapse in Surprise. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Several fire crews responded to a first-alarm house fire that caused the roof to collapse overnight, firefighters said.

When fire crews arrived at the home near 113th Avenue and Bell Road, they saw a fire in the attic and went offensive. However, once firefighters entered the house, the roof collapsed and they went defensive to protect the other homes from exposure.

Over 5 different cities sent fire crews to help Sun City fire battle the blaze that broke out around 12:55 a.m. including Surprise, Glendale, El Mirage and North County Medical.

With the roof collapsed and the fire quickly spreading, crews were unable to send anyone inside the home to see if it was occupied.

After the fire was under control and the fire investigators were given the all clear to enter the home, they learned the homeowners were on vacation in California.

The homeowners, who are a young couple in their late 20s to early 30s, did notify the fire crews that they had a few pet cats in the home but firefighters have yet to account for any cats on the proximity.

The house suffered significant damage from the fire including the roof collapsing and the vents being totally destroyed. Fire crews said the house is unlivable.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the attic, possibly from an electrical malfunction but they will learn more after the fire investigation is over.

No injuries were reported and no other homes were damaged by the fire.

