A large amount of debris caught fire at a granite slab manufacturing business late Thursday night, according to Phoenix fire.

Fire crews responded to the area of 40th Street and Madison Street around 11:45 p.m.

[WATCH: Phoenix fire gets control of manufacturing business fire part two]

They found a fire on the exterior, which was later pinpointed to a large amount of debris.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent the fire from spreading to the building, Phoenix fire said.

The fire is currently under investigation and there were no injuries reported.

