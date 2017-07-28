Family celebrates life of officer killed 10 years ago

Ten years later, the boys are now 12 and 14/ They talk about their dad often and they are all in a good place. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

For Tiffany Cortez and her family, July 27 will always be a tough day. Ten years ago her husband and the father of her children, Phoenix Police Officer George Cortez was shot and killed on the job.

"It gets easier, but it never goes away," Tiffany Cortez said adding, "you try to move on and not dwell on it and just live the fullest of life you can for your kids, but it's hard for them too."

In 2007, their sons were 2 and 4 years old.

At the time, Cortez said she was just trying to get through each day, never mind worrying about the future. That's when the families of another tragedy stepped in to help her out.

"It was very generous. Here they are going through their grief and not even being able to process their loss and then they're so giving to us," said Cortez.

You see just hours before Cortez was killed, Arizona Family's own Scott Bowerbank and Jim Cox, along with two other journalists from ABC 15, were killed when their two helicopters collided.

Donations of all kind, including money, started pouring in to help the journalists families.

"The Bowerbanks and us [sic] said we don't want this money, so we decided that there had been a cop killed the night before and it would be good for the education of their children, so that's what we did," said Jim's father Alan Cox.

It was a significant sum that they gave, but the sentiment is what meant the most to Cortez.

Ten years later, the boys are now 12 and 14. They talk about their dad often and they are all in a good place.

"We truly are thriving and surviving, and loving and living, and we couldn't have done it though without the community, without the support from so many people, people who did not even know us," Cortez said.

There will be a celebration of George's life on Friday July, 28 at Rosie McCaffrey's beginning at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

