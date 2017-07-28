A dusty road stirs anger in Sun Lakes community

Old Price Road, located near the community of Sun Lakes, has seen increased traffic over the past few years and it's creating massive dust clouds that hover over homes. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The road is less than a mile and sits between Sun Lakes and the Gila River Indian Community, and some residents say it needs to be shut down. Robert Betsko says it might be creating a health hazard.

"I have two little grandsons who I don't allow to play in my backyard unless I'm there with them."

Betsko has been trying to get something done with the road for the last four years. He's reached out to the tribal council, local and state leaders but says nothing has changed.

"It raises such a cloud that you can watch it drift across your neighbor's yard or your own yard... hard to see through it sometimes."

Some residents say when they moved into the community the lot nearby was just open desert but has since been turned into a farming field. They've seen increased traffic with big trucks and others driving down the road.

The Gila River Indian Community says it's working to reduce the dust while it works toward a solution that will be beneficial to both communities.

"The Community's long term solution is to get Hunt Highway paved from Dobson Road, west to the Community houses located southwest of Sun lakes and close off Old Price Road to everyone except the utilities that need access to their facilities in that alignment. We are still working on this solution. We believe that this approach will substantially reduce the dust and provide an paved road for our Community members."

